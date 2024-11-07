Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,042.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.