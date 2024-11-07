Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $223.73

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.73.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HON opened at $216.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $183.20 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.31 and its 200-day moving average is $206.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

