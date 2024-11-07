Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Down 15.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) dropped 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 711,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,012,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $9,603,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 135.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 81,210 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,265,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

