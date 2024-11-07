Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,257 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 6.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $108,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.