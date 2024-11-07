Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
NYSE BTX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
