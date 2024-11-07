Brunner (LON:BUT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($19.01) and last traded at GBX 1,445 ($18.81), with a volume of 87806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.42).

Brunner Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of £616.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Brunner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Brunner’s payout ratio is presently 950.41%.

About Brunner

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

