BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.200 EPS.
BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53.
BWX Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on BWXT
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BWX Technologies
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Monster Beverage Is a Scary Good Deal at Current Levels
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Online Educational Platforms Staging a Turnaround
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.