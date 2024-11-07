Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $179,400.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,866,636. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.72 and a 200-day moving average of $281.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

