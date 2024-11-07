This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cadiz’s 8K filing here.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.
