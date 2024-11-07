Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Position Reduced by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS SYLD opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

