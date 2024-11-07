Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.18 and last traded at C$41.02, with a volume of 4635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.71.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$857.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

