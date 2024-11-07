Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Lifted by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,011,765,000 after purchasing an additional 684,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,849,000 after acquiring an additional 714,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

