Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

CCBG opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

