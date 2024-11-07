Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.