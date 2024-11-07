Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

CGBD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 57,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $845.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 44.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,597.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 289,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

