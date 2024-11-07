Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.1 %

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,673. The company has a market capitalization of $851.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.59. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

