CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

