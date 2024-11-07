Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

