Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,190. Catalent has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

