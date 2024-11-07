Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 877 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $47.35.

HSBC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.