Catalina Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.39, for a total value of $330,628.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,252.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.39, for a total value of $330,628.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,252.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $21,614,232. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $422.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.96 and a 200-day moving average of $342.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.19 and a 52-week high of $424.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

