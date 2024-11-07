Catalina Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

Shares of KLAC opened at $669.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $735.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $763.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $498.57 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

