Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,901 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.