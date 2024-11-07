Catalina Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 140,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.