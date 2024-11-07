Catalina Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 140,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.