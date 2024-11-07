Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of AMP opened at $567.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.51 and a 52-week high of $569.47. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

