CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from CBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
CBB Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
