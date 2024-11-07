Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $437.28 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $338.77 and a 52 week high of $437.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.