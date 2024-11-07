Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 7550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

