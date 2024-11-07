Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,197. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

