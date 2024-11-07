CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBLL. William Blair started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Price Performance

About CeriBell

CBLL opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.94.

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.