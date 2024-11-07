Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $165.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.06.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $393,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

