Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Chiba Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBAY opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chiba Bank has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $39.98.
About Chiba Bank
