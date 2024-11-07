Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBAY opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chiba Bank has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

About Chiba Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.