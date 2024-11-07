Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

