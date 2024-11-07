Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-6.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.87 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 3.6 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.29. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $149.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

