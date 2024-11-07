CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of CINT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $928.77 million, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.16. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. CI&T had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CI&T by 12.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

