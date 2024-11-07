Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

