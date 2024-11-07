Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,396.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up about 1.1% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 238,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $257.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $267.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

