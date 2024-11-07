Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COGT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 33.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.