Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.82. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.