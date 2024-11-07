Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total value of C$3,519,119.90. In other Colliers International Group news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total transaction of C$722,390.00. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total value of C$3,519,119.90. Insiders sold a total of 77,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,926 in the last quarter.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

