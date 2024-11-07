Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIG
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Colliers International Group
In other Colliers International Group news, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total value of C$3,519,119.90. In other Colliers International Group news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total transaction of C$722,390.00. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total value of C$3,519,119.90. Insiders sold a total of 77,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,926 in the last quarter.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.