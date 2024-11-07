Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO David J. Wilson Purchases 31,300 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 22.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

See Also

