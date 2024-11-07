Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 1,265,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,644,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

