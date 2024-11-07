Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 51,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

