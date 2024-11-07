Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Head-To-Head Comparison

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CaixaBank and Commerzbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaixaBank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commerzbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Profitability

CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Commerzbank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares CaixaBank and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 9.65% 6.56% 0.41%

Risk & Volatility

CaixaBank has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaixaBank and Commerzbank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaixaBank $24.18 billion 2.02 $5.21 billion N/A N/A Commerzbank $22.00 billion 0.93 $2.41 billion $1.92 8.98

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Commerzbank.

Summary

CaixaBank beats Commerzbank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers saving, checking, business, and current accounts; term deposits; pension; credit and debit cards; payment solutions; overdraft services; various loans; and insurance products. It also provides trade securities; treasury management; corporate financing; real estate financing; financing advisory; merger and acquisition; foreign trade; trade financing; asset and risk management; and online banking, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

