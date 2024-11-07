Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $386,779.56 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $386,779.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 777,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,296.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.

NYSE:COMP opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Compass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

