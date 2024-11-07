Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $386,779.56 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $386,779.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 777,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,296.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.
Compass Price Performance
NYSE:COMP opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Compass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COMP
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.