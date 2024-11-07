CompX International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIX traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.76. CompX International has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

