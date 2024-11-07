Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

