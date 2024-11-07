Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 42,740 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 118.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

