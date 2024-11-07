Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $288.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $193.60 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.43.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

