Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,092 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

